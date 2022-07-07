You are Here
911: Lone Star Star Ronen Rubinstein Gives Some Unbelievably Great News!
911: Lone Star Star Ronen Rubinstein Gives Some Unbelievably Great News!

There is a possibility that Lone Star will take a hiatus till next year, and Ronen Rubinstein appears to be taking advantage of this fact. Fox’s T.K. star recently took a vacation abroad, and his admirers say he looks better for the break.

Ronen posted an Instagram video of himself swimming off the shore of Camogli

Ronen Rubinstein posted an Instagram video of himself swimming off the shore of Camogli, Italy, in commemoration of World Oceans Day, which took place on June 8. A silver chain and dark square sunglasses completed the Israeli-American actor’s nautical ensemble as he showed off his tranquil time in the ocean before quickly dousing himself in the water. It had been a while since he had taken that breathtaking trip, but he didn’t miss the opportunity to relive it with his fans.

In the video’s caption, Ronen said, “#WorldOceansDay .” A few of weeks ago, I went swimming in the magical waters of Camogli, Italy. *

As long as he had some time to rest, we’re glad he was able to do so before getting back into filming. 9-1-1: Lone Star was, after all, given a fourth season order in May. Even if it doesn’t return until the new year, there are still many questions that the Austin-based characters have yet to solve.

However, Ronen’s hectic post-season schedule is on display for all to see while he’s on vacation. He’s having a difference in everything he does, from joining the Environmental Media Association to speaking about Pride Month on Hello! magazine’s cover.

If we’re going to talk about Ronen’s ardent supporters… People were overcome with emotion after seeing the 28-year-old swimming in the ocean in his tranquil video. “It’s a beautiful view, and I assume Italy in the back is great, too,” one enthusiast commented. “Wow, that’s fantastic. Heartfelt affection for you, my dear “A new one has been added. The comment “This is a fantastic party” was made by a different person. Seeing the actor so at ease makes us eagerly anticipate his return to the small screen when the program airs on Fox.

