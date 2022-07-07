Kim Kardashian and North Wear Coordinated Nose Jewelry During Paris Fashion Week!

When North West and her mom attended Paris Couture Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, Kourtney, showed off a variety of stunning ensembles. Both women wore silver nose rings with matching chains at Wednesday’s Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris.

They not only shared the same accessories but also pinstripes in black and gray like their mother and daughter: North in vest and skirt combo while her mother chose a maxi dress in the same color scheme as North.

Their appearances were completed by the same black oval sunglasses that Kardashian and North each wore.

Prior to the Balenciaga Couture presentation, North sat with Kris Jenner, her grandmother, to celebrate her mother’s modeling debut. For the first time in her career, Kim Kardashian walked the runway for a fashion show.

In keeping with her grungy aesthetic, North attended the event. Wearing a Balenciaga Speed Hunters hoodie and ripped jeans over sweatpants, she accessorized with hefty steel-toe Hardcrocs from Balenciaga’s Speed line. Two hefty necklaces, one spelling out her name, accented the look of the Kardashian-West family’s eldest child, North West. It wasn’t the first time this week that North was the subject of intense scrutiny for her fashion choices.

Earlier this week, she was pictured with her SKIMS founder mother, wearing her father’s never-before-seen 2009 fashion line’s Pastelle varsity jacket.

In March of this year, the teen fashionista styled all of her siblings on the cover of Vogue, with their mother.

During the photo session, North was shown honing her basketball skills while wearing her mother’s worn-out Levi jeans. A green Kawasaki shirt and purple leggings were too cool for Saint, 6, while a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots were too cool for Chicago, 4, or a flannel and cargo pants for Psalm, 3.

