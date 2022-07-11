Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes Reportedly Call Off Their Engagement After Two Years!

Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes have apparently called off their engagement, but that doesn’t mean the end of their romance. Their engagement and wedding plans have been put on hold, according to an insider who spoke with ET on Friday, July 8. ‘Sometime in 2021,’ a source claims the couple called it quits. He went on to say that even though they had moved swiftly in their relationship, they still love each other and are loyal to one another.

Amanda claims she kicked Paul out of their home in April after an argument

While the relationship has had its ups and downs recently, Amanda Bynes claims she kicked Paul out of their home in April after an argument. After a few hours, she was spotted kissing him in the street. After the overly affectionate outing and the subsequent rumored confrontation, Paul denied that he and Amanda were experiencing problems. On Instagram, he added, “Amanda thinks I have a stash and that’s not true.” As of right now, I’m sober and working full-time. ” As a pre-law student, I don’t have the luxury of making these claims, so I felt compelled to clarify.

Los Angeles police verified to HollywoodLife that they were called to Amanda’s house for a “verbal confrontation.” In the early hours of the morning, officers went to a report of a verbal altercation, according to a press release. As one of the parties grabbed their luggage and departed, they sat and chatted with both parties. “There was no arrest.”

It had only been a few weeks since Amanda and Paul moved in together after nine years as conservators. The She’s the Man alum, who was granted her freedom on March 22nd, immediately set about making preparations for her and her husband to move in together. Her health has improved and she looks forward to moving into her new home with Paul. People spoke to her lawyer, who confirmed that they are actively looking for furnishings and that she is “enthusiastic about it.”

“She’s happy to get her parents’ complete love and support behind her choice to remove the conservatorship,” says the woman.

When Amanda learned Paul Micheal had proposed on Valentine’s Day 2020, she was shocked. With the message “Engaged with the love of my life,” Amanda posted an Instagram photo showing a large diamond band on her finger. They fueled wedding speculations last September when Amanda was photographed wearing a new ring and Paul was photographed wearing a simple gold band on his ring finger.

