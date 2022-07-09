Robson Green and Tom Brittney “Grantchester” discuss about relationship issues in season 7!

In the summer of 1959, Grantchester, a Masterpiece Mystery! series moves into the old rectory as Season 7 premieres.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green) is trying to win back his estranged wife Cathy (Tom Brittney) while living with his closest friend and crime-solving partner Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) (Kacey Ainsworth). “He thinks she’ll just come back,” Green adds, “but the longer he spends away from her, the more disconnected they become.”

A jazz club encounter with Maya (Ellora Torchia) has him intrigued, but with Cathy’s vivacious niece Bonnie

between cases, Rev. Will’s love life becomes heated and difficult. A jazz club encounter with Maya (Ellora Torchia) has him intrigued, but Cathy’s vivacious niece Bonnie (Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie), a young widow with a beautiful son, is also in the running for his attentions (Isaac Highams). Will is referred to as an “extremely entitled ass” by one of the women. A “newly sexually free vicar,” Brittney says of Will’s character, “Will needs to work out who [he] is and what [he] wants in life.”

Even though Tom Brittney and Geordie have had disagreements in the past, she believes the most recent one is “by far the biggest” she and Will have had.

When it comes to the curatorial staff, we still have Leonard Finch (Al Weaver). Having replaced his collar with a turtleneck, he establishes a poets’ cafe! He also helps devoted vicarage housekeeper Mrs. Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) when she begins to doubt God.

As Brittney’s six-part season comes to an end, you’ll want to brace yourself for an unexpected twist. More episodes of Grantchester have featured him (26) than the original star James Norton did (22). How fortunate we are! Sunday, July 10, 9/8c, PBS: Season 7 premiere of Grantchester (check local listings at pbs.org)

