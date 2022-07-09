“Diff’rent Strokes” and “Living Single” Kim Fields on Multi-Cam Sitcoms’ New beginning Popular!

Three of the most popular sitcoms on television have all been starred by Kim Fields. While on Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, she portrayed Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey/Didi, and on Living Single, she played Regine Hunter. Thanks to her, Netflix’s The Upshaws, a multi-camera sitcom, is making a comeback! (Season 2 Part 1 is streaming now). In the comedy,

she co-stars with Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw and Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner as the matriarch of the Upshaw family, Regina. Lucretia is always nearby to help her sister through the drama and humor of it all as Regina and Bennie struggle to bring their family forward.

In her own words, “I appreciate that as a content producer and character developer

For Fields, being a storyteller is a joy, regardless of the medium. In her own words, “I appreciate that as a content producer and character developer, I’m in an industry that has so many different methods to tell wonderful stories.” While multi-camera sitcoms may not be prevalent in 2022,

Netflix has experimented with the format with shows including One Day at a Time, The Ranch, Fuller House, The Upshaws, and more. When it comes to storytelling, multi-cam comedies like The Upshaws and One Day at a Time typically fall short because they focus on characters and situations that were underrepresented in the heyday of the genre.

A Multi-Camera Work Week Is “the Ideal Schedule in Television,” According to The Upshaws

A multi-camera work week is “the ideal schedule in television,” according to The Upshaws’ creator Regina Hicks. A multi-camera film isn’t much different from a multi-camera film now, but bringing 2022 life and fun to it is the biggest joy and (welcome) task, according to Hicks who previously worked on Sisters Sisters and Girlfriends. Fields are of the same opinion.

It’s “quite easy in terms of nuts and bolts” and “logistics,” she says, something most performers would praise about her current job. Additionally, Hicks and Fields say that the in-studio audience adds an extra layer of interest (which was briefly taken away because of COVID-19).

The Upshaws, Episode 1 of Season 2 is on Netflix now.

I appreciate the audience reactions and that sort of storytelling, Fields says. “I’m delighted it’s coming back, and The Upshaws seem to be leading the charge.” Fields have a solid sense of what a great narrative is. That one of her own sitcoms is among the best of the ’90s doesn’t phase her either.

Living Single, she says, “because it was lively and fantastic and humorous and amazing. If I were not the star of that show, I would say the same things. Being able to be a benefit, to be honest.

