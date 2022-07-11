Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Builds Bonds With Mom In Rome for a Manekin Concert Angelina Jolie!

How quickly they change! On Saturday, July 9, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her mother, Angelina Jolie, attended a performance in Rome together. Both the 16-year-old aspiring dancer and the 47-year-old Maleficent star were observed listening to the 2021 Eurovision champion Mneskin during the event.

Despite the fact that they were both dressed in black, the lovely mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a blast as they sang and laughed along to the band’s songs.

Shiloh’s bright smile made her look like the Oscar winner’s mini-mi

Shiloh’s Jolie-Pitt bright smile made her look like the Oscar winner’s mini-mi, and she was as adorable as a button. To participate in the enthusiasm, her sandy blonde hair was in a sloppy bun and she looked across at her mother. A bodice-like top and black sweater were all Angeline wore while keeping her trademark raven hair loose and flowing. Since she began accompanying her mother to various functions, Shiloh has managed to keep her cool look throughout the process.

She was seen shopping again after the film’s premiere in London, where she wore an “Italia Roma” black sweatshirt with denim shorts and dark boots. At the film’s L.A. premiere, she wore a sleeveless beige piece. Another stop on the promotional tour took Shiloh to Rome, where she appeared in a black velvet gown and bright yellow sneakers.

The other of Shiloh’s brothers and sisters—Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Vivienne and Knox, 13

The other of Shiloh’s brothers and sisters—Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Vivienne and Knox, 13—have all spent much of their lives in the public eye. Every now and again, the whole clan will accompany their mother to a red carpet event. When her children were thrown into the public eye in 2021, Angelina Jolie talked about how she coped as a protective mother.

What matters most is that they’ve been public their entire lives, she explained to Entertainment Tonight. It’s important to find a technique that doesn’t overwhelm them but instead allows them to be a part of it without feeling overwhelmed. In the grand scheme of things, it’s insignificant. We’re just a family, yet this is a special time in our lives. In a way, I’m glad they’re able to let loose and not take themselves too seriously, especially in terms of their clothing.

