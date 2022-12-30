Shaun White and Nina Dobrev’s Relationship Timeline: Pics.!

Not just a summertime romance! Shaun White and Nina Dobrev‘s fling has rapidly become very serious.

In February 2020, followers observed that the TheVampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder had shared identical images during a vacation to South Africa, which led to relationship suspicions. They were initially photographed together a month later while biking through Malibu.

In April 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that Dobrev and White were actually dating. They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better, a source claimed at the time. Nina and Shaun frequently laugh together, and Nina truly likes him.

In May 2020, the actress made their Instagram romance public when she posted a picture of herself clutching a pair of scissors while the athlete jokingly feigned fear. Later, Dobrev changed his appearance in a video that White published, with the remark, “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did.” #QuarantineCuts.

At the time, an informant confirmed exclusively to us that the couple was cohabitating while the COVID-19 outbreak was going on. The insider noted that they are both extremely compatible and free-spirited individuals. They both encourage one another in their respective industries and are very at ease with each other.

When Dobrev and White traveled to Tulum, Mexico, in August 2020, where they were seen making out on a beach and in the ocean, things between them heated up.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to US, Nina and Shaun became incredibly close during the quarantine and have been enjoying their travels together. Shaun is ecstatic and adores his life.

As their relationship has grown, they have mastered the art of juggling their hectic schedules and finding time for one another.

In October 2021, White revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the couple had a wonderful little system in place for staying in touch. For pretty much any opportunity that we have to visit one another, plane tickets are reserved.

Therefore, I am confident that we will get together over the holiday break and then again, most likely around Christmas. If anything occurs in the interim, I’ll fly over to visit her. Simply make it function.

At the time, he added: I believe that is the overall goal, and the key is simply making the time. I give it to Nina since she’s so well-organized and on top of everything. She never has trouble making things happen.

The Next Generation of Degrassi

She has previously been romantically linked to actors Ian Somerhalder from The Vampire Diaries from 2011 to 2013, Austin Stowell from Bridge of Spies from 2015 to 2016, and Glen Powell from Scream Queens for the whole of 2017. For his part, the Olympian dated rock musician Sarah Barthel from 2014 until 2019.