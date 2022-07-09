Blackbird Where to Watch? How to Stream a Very Much Anticipated Crime Series?

Using Apple TV Plus, you can watch Black Bird and see what’s going on behind two distinct prison walls. For the first time in television history, this new limited series features Ray Liotta’s final television appearance. With a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it appears like Apple TV Plus will be the next great hit.

For those unfamiliar with Keene’s 2010 book In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the inspiration for Black Bird came from a true story. Dennis Lehane, author of Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone and Black Bird, adapted it for the screen.

What Is Black Bird About?

The story of James Keene (Egerton), a former high school football standout and the son of local police chief James “Big Jim” Keene, is based on events that actually occurred (Liotta). His future seems bright, now that he holds a Master’s degree. It doesn’t take James long to be seduced by the glittering world of the mob and the corruption it brings. When James is sentenced to up to ten years in federal prison, his entire world falls apart.

Related: Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!

When Will the Film Black Bird Be Released?

Taron Egerton plays mobster-turned-inmate James Keene in the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, which will broadcast on July 8, 2022. A confession from alleged serial killer Larry Hall is required in exchange for Keene’s release (Paul Walter Hauser).

The thrilling series, based on the James Keene novel In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, will have you on the edge of your seat. Here’s how you can watch Black Bird when it’s available on streaming platforms.

Related: Where to Watch Classroom of The Elite Season 2? When and How It Will Be Released, Can I Watch It for Free?

A-List of Upcoming Black Bird Episodes

The first two episodes of Black Bird will be released on July 8 on Apple TV Plus. Each of the following Fridays, a new episode will be released, with the final four to follow.

Date: July 8th, 2014 for Black Bird Episode 1

Two-episode Black Bird series: July 8

Episode 3 of Black Bird airs on July 15.

Episode 4 of Black Bird aired on July 22nd.

Date: July 29th, 2014

Episode 6 of Black Bird airs on August 5th.

How to watch Black Bird online for free

If you haven’t already joined up for Apple’s streaming service, you can try out Black Bird for free. Thanks to the free 7-day trial of Apple TV Plus, this is possible (opens in a new tab).

Related: Where to Watch Cruella? When Will Cruella Be Free on Disney Plus?

As a new Apple TV Plus user, you may watch Black Bird for free if you take advantage of the 7-day free trial of Apple TV Plus. After that, it’s only $4.99 a month. With shows like The Afterparty, Severance, and Pachinko, among others, on Apple TV Plus, you’ll never be bored again.

Watch the Black Bird Trailer

As of the 8th of June, 2022, the Black Bird trailer has been made available via Apple TV+. In the clip, Egerton plays James Keene, a prison convict dressed in his orang inmate outfit, on the phone with his father, James “Big Jim” Keene (Ray Liotta).

Things go from bad to worse when the police break into James’ house and arrest him after he has been shown living a luxurious life as a crook. Returning to the call, Big Jim says that all he ever wanted was an ordinary life, one that provided him with consistent income and the opportunity to raise his family. Unexpectedly, James is dragged from his cage, his eyes wide with desperation. A fellow inmate has confessed to a crime, and two police officers are waiting for him to help them.