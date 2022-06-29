Who is “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume Fans Really Hoping They “had Better Not Die”!

A brief hiatus between volume 1 and the last episodes of the season has allowed for a lot of speculation about who will die in the climactic battle in the season finale of Stranger Things 4. That someone we care about is going to be killed is unfair, according to the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers.

“I don’t want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” the Duffers said to Variety. “I hope that makes sense because it’s a darker season and the kids aren’t kids anymore. And there’s a shadow of doom hanging over everything. If they do, you’ll have to keep an eye on it.

In other words, while many have speculated on who they think it will be, I’ve decided to focus on the person I don’t want to be the one in charge. No one in Hawkins needs to die; we’ve all suffered enough. However, even though I wish they could all be well and live happily ever after, here are a few of my top picks for those who will survive because I simply cannot bear to see them suffer any longer.

Eddie Munson

Stranger Things has a history of taking off characters we grow to care about throughout the course of a season, and Eddie is no exception. My worry is that Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson’s Eddie Munson will be next, and I’m not looking forward to it.

As a fan, I believe that Eddie’s survival will not only change the show’s precedent but also give hope to many of the show’s viewers, who will be inspired by the fact that Eddie is still alive and kicking. There are many advantages to this, including the fact that we will get to see more of Eddie.

Lucas Sinclair

As Mike and Dustin were enraged by Lucas’s time away from his friends, it allowed Lucas a chance to discover who he was on his own, and soon after, he returned to his friends and Max and reunited with his family (who needed him despite not telling him as much). So, I hope he doesn’t become a victim of Vecna and may continue his quest to discover his true identity outside of his circle of friends.

Steve Harrington

I’ll march on Netflix in response to the popular belief that my son, Steve, will be the one to die. If somebody even comes close to touching a single hair on Steve Harrington’s head, I’ll get a lawyer and file a lawsuit for emotional harm.

He’s still trying to find out his mission and what he needs to do. In addition, it’s possible that he’d die doing something heroic, but I’m not interested. Please allow him to live his life and do what he needs to without being damaged in any way.

Eleven

Our girl can’t die, and we’re not going to let you do it! Because she’s motivated to destroy Vecna and has rediscovered her talents, Eleven may be an easy target for him in season 5. Hopefully, though, she will live to see the end of the war and stop the evil from taking over Hawkins once and for all. As a side note, I have my doubts that they will not, as they did in season 1, kill her off and fool us again.

Robin Buckley

If we don’t kill off Robin Buckley because she’s beloved by viewers and would give Steve great emotional distress, then lets at least allow her to have a romantic relationship in season 5 so that she can be completely content with her best buddy Steve and his girlfriend [insert name here].

Jim Hopper

Though Hopper’s demise was feigned in season 3, I do not believe that he is safe, and I do not want for it. I adore both Jim Hopper and Steve Harrington, so losing any of them would be a blow to my self-esteem on an emotional level. It’s probably best if we simply let him get through this one. On July 1, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 will begin airing, and I’m not ready.

